Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Heat
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Miami Heat at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski.
Right now, the Warriors are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-17 record in 35 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 129-99.
Steph Curry led the team with 26 points, seven rebounds and one steal while shooting 8/12 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
At home, the Warriors have gone 10-9 in the 19 games they have played at the Chase Center.
Following their showdown with the Heat, they will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Tuesday will be the first time the Heat and Warriors have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
Their next matchup will be played on March 25 in Miami, Florida.
As for the Heat, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-17 record in 34 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Following Golden State, the Heat will visit John Collins and the Utah Jazz on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.