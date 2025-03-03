Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Hornets
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in North Carolina to host the Charlotte Hornets.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, while Jimmy Butler and Quinten Post are both probable.
Butler missed the team's last game, so he will likely return after just a one-game absence.
He is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field in his first eight games with Golden State (they are 7-1 in games he plays).
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Checking in from Spectrum Center, where the Warriors are wrapping shootaround as 12.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets. Jimmy Butler and Quinten Post probable for Golden State. Jonathan Kuminga out:"
The Warriors enter play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record in 60 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
On the road, the Warriors are 15-15 in 30 games played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Dell Curry watching Steph Curry at shootaround in Charlotte makes for a cold pic from the Warriors on Instagram"
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-45 record in 59 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten games (and lost six straight).
At home, the Hornets are 9-21 in the 30 games they have played in North Carolina.