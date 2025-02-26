Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Hornets
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Charlotte Hornets at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Warriors will be without Taran Armstrong and Jonathan Kuminga.
Trayce Jackson-Davis is listed as questionable.
He is averaging 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field in 50 games.
The Warriors come into the matchup as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record in 57 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 126-102.
Via Danny Emerman of Bay Area News Group: "No LaMelo Ball for the Hornets tonight, who are very short-staffed on the second night of a back-to-back.
Jonathan Kuminga remains out for the Warriors and Trayce Jackson-Davis (illness). True rotation is available. New two-way PG Taran Armstrong is not yet with the team."
Following the Hornets, the Warriors will head to Florida for a matchup with the Orlando Magic on Thursday.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "A decade ago, history was made.
10 years later, the legacy lives on.
At tonight's game, we celebrate the 2015 Championship team that defined a generation."
As for Charlotte, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-42 record in 56 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak).