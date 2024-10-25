Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Jazz
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
The Warriors have ruled out Reece Beekman, Quinten Post and Pat Spencer.
De'Anthony Melton is probable, while Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski are all available.
The Warriors are 1-0 after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 140-104 in their first game.
Andrew Wiggins led the way with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Following the Jazz, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Last season, they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (and missed the NBA playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).
Despite losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks (via free agency), the Warriors have a very deep team due to their additions over the offseason.
As for the Jazz, they are 0-1 after losing to Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 126-124.
Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Last season, the Jazz were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-50 record (and missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year).