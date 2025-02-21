Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Kings
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Sacramento to play the Kings.
For the game, they will be mostly healthy.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Thursday: "Jonathan Kuminga remains out for the Warriors tomorrow night in Sacramento. Every other rotation player available for both Kings and Warriors as they exit the All-Star break with identical 28-27 records."
In addition to Kuminga, the only other player that the Warriors will be without is recent 10-day contract signing Yuri Collins.
The Warriors come into play as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 105-98.
Two-time MVP Steph Curry led the way with 27 points while shooting 5/13 from the three-point range.
Via StatMamba: "Since becoming teammates, Steph Curry & Jimmy Butler have the most points by a duo in the NBA."
Following the Kings, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday when they host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
On the other side, the Kings are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following Golden State, the Kings will play their next game on Monday when they remain at home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
Last month, the Kings beat the Warriors by a score of 123-117 (in Sacramento).