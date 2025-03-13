Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Kings
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
The Warriors have ruled out Brandin Podziemski, while Jonathan Kuminga is listed as probable.
Kuminga is expected to return after a long absence.
He is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Wednesday): "Jonathan Kuminga is expected to return Thursday against the Kings, per sources. Kuminga will go through necessary final checkpoints, including tomorrow's practice, but current plan is for his 31-game absence to end as Warriors prep for playoff push."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-28 record in 65 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and won five straight).
Following the Kings, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the New York Knicks.
Via The NBA: "Stephen Curry is 2 triples away from 4K in his career as the Warriors go for their 6th straight victory when they host DeMar DeRozan and the Kings tonight at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-31 record in 64 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following Golden State, the Kings will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.