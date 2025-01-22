Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Kings
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Sacramento to play the Kings.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Kyle Anderson, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.
Gary Payton II is listed as questionable.
The Warriors are coming off a 125-85 loss to the Boston Celtics (at home).
Steph Curry led the team with 18 points.
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-21 record in 42 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On the road, the Warriors have gone 10-10 in the 20 games they have played away from the Chase Center.
Following the Kings, they will return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.
Via The NBA: "A budding Northern California rivalry renewed 🤝
#NBARivalsWeek continues at 10pm/et on ESPN as Steph Curry and the Warriors visit De'Aaron Fox and the Kings who are seeking their 10th win in 11 games!"
On the other side, the Kings are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-20 record in 42 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
Following Golden State, the Kings will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Via The NBA: "Since 2022-23, the Warriors and Kings have BATTLED...
In 16 games (9 regular season, 7 postseason) the two teams are separated by ONE point when head-to-head
The rivalry continues TONIGHT part of NBARivalsWee at 10pm/et on ESPN!"