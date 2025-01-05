Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Kings
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski.
No one else is on their injury report.
Kuminga got injured during the team's last game.
He is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Saturday: "Steve Kerr said Jonathan Kuminga's ankle sprain was "significant." It won't be a "day-to-day" injury. MRI and an update expected tomorrow. He will be out vs Kings and likely longer."
The Warriors are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 121-113.
Andrew Wiggins led the way with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
Following Sacramento, the Warriors will resume action on Tuesday night when they host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat.
On the other side, the Kings are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-19 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following Golden State, the Kings will host the Heat on Monday.