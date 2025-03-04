Fastbreak

UPDATE: Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Knicks

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Feb 15, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr talk on the sideline during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
/ Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Steph Curry is available.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / March 4

Steph Curry is listed as questionable.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the two-time MVP will be a game-time decision.

Via Slater: "Steph Curry will warm up and attempt to play at Knicks tonight, per Kerr.

Gary Payton II: Non-displaced fracture in nose. Out tonight, status for Thursday still TBD."

The Warriors are coming off a 119-101 victory over LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets (on Monday in North Carolina).

They are the sixth seed with a 33-28 record in 61 games.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 8-2.

Following the Knicks, the Warriors will visit the Nets on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

They are 16-15 in 31 games away from the Chase Center.

Published |Modified
