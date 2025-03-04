UPDATE: Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Knicks
UPDATE: Steph Curry is available.
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as questionable.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the two-time MVP will be a game-time decision.
Via Slater: "Steph Curry will warm up and attempt to play at Knicks tonight, per Kerr.
Gary Payton II: Non-displaced fracture in nose. Out tonight, status for Thursday still TBD."
The Warriors are coming off a 119-101 victory over LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets (on Monday in North Carolina).
They are the sixth seed with a 33-28 record in 61 games.
Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 8-2.
Via The NBA: "STAR-STUDDED CLASH IN NYC
Warriors are 8-2 in their last 10 games
Knicks are seeking their 4th straight win
Steph looks to win 10th game in a row at MSG
Action at the Garden tips off tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT!"
Following the Knicks, the Warriors will visit the Nets on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
They are 16-15 in 31 games away from the Chase Center.
Via The NBA: "STEPH CURRY AT MSG IS MUST-SEE TV
Became NBA's All-Time 3PM leader in 2021
Scored 54 on 11-13 3PM in 2013
Seeking 10th straight W in the Garden
He takes center stage again TONIGHT on TNT!"