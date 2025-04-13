Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against LA Clippers
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors will play the LA Clippers (at home).
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Steph Curry is listed as questionable, while Gary Payton II is available.
The Warriors most recently beat the Trail Blazers (in Portland) by a score of 103-86.
LAC’s record in April: 6-0.
#4-7 in the West are just ONE GAME APART heading into the final regular season game…a COLOSSAL matchup tomorrow with playoff implications between West’s #5 and #6"
The Warriors are currently the sixth seed with a 48-33 record.
They are 7-3 over their last ten (and 24-16 in the 40 games they have played at home).
Last season, they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Via The NBA: "No. 5 Clippers. No. 6 Warriors.
Massive matchup for seeding.
Winner is guaranteed a top 6 automatic playoff spot
LAC can finish 4th, 5th or 7th
GSW can finish 6th or 7th
Don’t miss this critical regular season finale Sunday at 3:30pm/et on ESPN!"
As for the Clippers, they are the fifth seed with a 49-32 record.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and are 19-21 in 40 games on the road).