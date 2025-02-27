Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Magic
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Warriors have ruled out Yuri Collins and Jonathan Kuminga.
Trayce Jackson-Davis is listed as questionable.
Jackson-Davis missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
He is averaging 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field in 50 games.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details on Kuminga.
Via Slater (on Wednesday): "Jonathan Kuminga will remain out in Orlando tomorrow night to open the Warriors’ road trip. Still waiting on final Rick Celebrini green light. He’s been scrimmaging. At final stage of return from ankle injury. Middle of road trip a possibility."
The Warriors are coming off a 128-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets (at home).
With the win, they improved to 31-27 in 58 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
Following the Magic, the Warriors will visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
As for Orlando, they come into play as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-31 record in 60 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following Golden State, the Magic will remain at home to host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in Florida.