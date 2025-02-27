Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Magic

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

The Warriors have ruled out Yuri Collins and Jonathan Kuminga.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is listed as questionable.

Jackson-Davis missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

He is averaging 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field in 50 games.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details on Kuminga.

Via Slater (on Wednesday): "Jonathan Kuminga will remain out in Orlando tomorrow night to open the Warriors’ road trip. Still waiting on final Rick Celebrini green light. He’s been scrimmaging. At final stage of return from ankle injury. Middle of road trip a possibility."

The Warriors are coming off a 128-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets (at home).

With the win, they improved to 31-27 in 58 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak).

Following the Magic, the Warriors will visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

As for Orlando, they come into play as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-31 record in 60 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following Golden State, the Magic will remain at home to host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night in Florida.

