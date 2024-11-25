Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Nets
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The only player on their injury report (outside of De'Anthony Melton) is Jonathan Kuminga.
He missed the team's last game due to an illness.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Sunday: "Jonathan Kuminga is questionable for the Warriors tomorrow vs Nets with an illness that forced him out of the game in San Antonio last night."
Kuminga is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in his first 15 games.
The Warriors enter Monday's showdown as the best team in the Western Conference with a 12-4 record in 16 games.
They are coming off a tough loss to Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 104-94.
Following the Nets, the Warriors will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
At home, the Warriors have gone 5-1 in six games at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
As for the Nets, they come into play with a 7-10 record in 17 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 3-7 in ten games on the road away from Brooklyn.
Following the Warriors, the Nets will conclude their road trip when they visit the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Last season, both the Nets and Warriors missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.