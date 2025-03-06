Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Nets

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center.
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Wednesday): "Gary Payton II is probable tomorrow at Nets. Jonathan Kuminga remains out. His return will be pushed into homestand. Rest of Warriors are clear for Brooklyn game."

Payton II is probable, so he should be available after missing the team's last game.

The 2022 NBA Champion is averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in 49 games.

Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) warms up before the game against the against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Warriors come into play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-28 record in 62 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and won two straight).

On the road, the Warriors are 17-15 in the 32 games they have played away from the Chase Center.

Following Brooklyn, they will return home to host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Via @WarriorsMuses: "Steph has not dropped 40+ against just two teams: the Nets and the Pistons.

His next two opponents? The Nets and the Pistons.

Gameday. Brooklyn."

As for the Nets, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-40 record in 61 games.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

At home, the Nets have gone 12-20 in the 32 games they have played at Barclays Center.

