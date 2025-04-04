Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Nuggets
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry and Gary Payton II will be listed as questionable for the Warriors tonight vs Nuggets. Butler has a forearm strain, but it’s minor. Curry still has that bruised tailbone. Payton could make his return from absence from thumb injury."
The Warriors most recently beat the Los Angeles Lakers (on the road) by a score of 123-116.
Butler briefly left the game with an injury.
Via Slater (during Thursday's game): "Jimmy Butler's been in the locker room for a bit. Was having issues with his left arm/hand area. Warriors bench was just looking down the tunnel for him to come into the game. No sight of him yet."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 45-31 record in 76 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.