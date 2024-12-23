Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Pacers
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Indiana Pacers in San Francisco.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have listed Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II as questionable.
Moody has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
He is averaging 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
Meanwhile, Green missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The 2017 Defensive Player of The Year has averages of 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.
Lastly, Payton II has appeared in all 27 games this season.
The 2022 NBA Champion has averages of 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
The Warriors have had a tough previous few weeks, but they are coming off a 113-103 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Following their showdown with the Pacers, the Warriors will remain in San Francsico to host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.
The Warriors (15-12) will enter Monday's game with the Pacers as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are 3-7 over their last ten.
On the other side, Indiana is the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-15 record.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.