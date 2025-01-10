Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Pacers
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Pacers in Indianapolis, Indiana.
For the game, the Warriors will be without a lot of their key players.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (back) are both out tonight in Indianapolis. Missing the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors also without Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II."
Curry and Green both helped the Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 107-104 on Thursday night.
Green is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
The Warriors have had an up-and-down 2024-25 season.
They enter play as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-18 record in 37 games.
Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 4-6.
Following their showdown with the Pacers, they will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Toronto Raptors (in Canada).
The Warriors last played the Pacers on December 23 (at home).
They lost by a score of 111-105.
Myles Turner led the Pacers with 23 points, ten rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 9/14 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.