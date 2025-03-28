Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Pelicans
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Pelicans in New Orleans.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
Via Warriors Lead: "Steph Curry: Questionable-(Pelvis)
Gary Payton II: Out-(Thumb Ligament)"
Curry has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he is inactive).
Meanwhile, Payton II will be out for an extended period of time.
The Warriors announced an update (on Thursday).
Via Warriors PR: "Warriors guard Gary Payton II has suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb. The injury occurred during Tuesday’s game against the Heat in Miami. Payton II will not play in tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans and will be re-evaluated in one week."
The Warriors are coming off a 112-86 loss to the Miami Heat in Florida.
With the loss, they dropped to 41-31 in 72 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Via @TheWarriorsTalk: "Warriors(-14.5) vs Pelicans in Nola tonight.
New Orleans without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, and Brandon Boston.
Stephen Curry(pelvic contusion) is questionable but trending towards playing."
After the Pelicans, the Warriors will remain on the road to play Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night in Texas.
They have gone 18-17 in 35 games played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.