Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Pistons

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Thursday's game.

Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his leg as he goes down on the floor during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his leg as he goes down on the floor during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons will face off in Michigan.

For the game, the Warriors have annoucned their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Dennis Schroder are all questionable.

NBA Injury Report / Jan 9

Wiggins was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday afternoon due to personal reasons.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out tonight for the Warriors in Detroit. Personal reasons. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Dennis Schröder, Moses Moody remain questionable. Kuminga, Podziemski, Payton out. Warriors depleted."

The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-18 record in 36 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after most recently falling to the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 114-98.

Following the Pistons, the Warriors will visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Thursday will be the first time the Warriors and Pistons face off during the 2024-25 season.

They will play one more time (on March 8) in San Francisco.

Right now, the Pistons are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won five straight).

