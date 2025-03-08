Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Pistons
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Friday): "Brandin Podziemski is questionable tomorrow vs Pistons with lower back soreness. Jonathan Kuminga remains out to begin the homestand."
Podziemski is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Warriors are coming off a 121-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in New York.
Steph Curry led the way with 40 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 12/40 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA World: "Warriors since trading for Jimmy Butler:
— 10-2 record
— 3rd in defense
— 4th in offense
— 2nd in net rating
— 3rd in point differential
Insane turnaround."
With the win over Brooklyn, the Warriors improved to 35-28 in 63 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following Detroit, the Warriors will remain at home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
As for the Pistons, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-28 record in 63 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.