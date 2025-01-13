Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Raptors
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski.
Draymond Green is listed as questionable.
The good news for the Warriors is that they will get Steph Curry back in the lineup after a one-game absence.
The two-time MVP is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
They also get Andrew Wiggins back in action after missing two games.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has averages of 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
The Warriors enter play as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-19 record in 38 games.
They are coming off a 108-96 loss to the Pacers (in Indiana).
Following the Raptors, the Warriors will conclude their road trip when they visit Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
On the road, they are 9-9 in 18 games played away from the Chase Center.
As for Toronto, they have had a tough season.
They come into play as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-31 record in 39 games.
Following the Warriors, the Raptors will host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.