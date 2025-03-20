Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Raptors
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Toronto Raptors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Wednesday): "Gary Payton II is questionable tomorrow night for Warriors vs Raptors. Left knee soreness. Otherwise clean injury report for GSW. Toronto is resting RJ Barrett."
Payton II is averaging 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 56 games.
The Warriors are coming off a 104-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (also at home).
Payton II finished the win with eight points, one assist and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
Via Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors are 14.5-point favorites tonight against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Gary Payton II (left knee soreness) questionable for Golden State. Brandon Ingram/RJ Barrett/Gradey Dick out for Toronto."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-29 record in 69 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Raptors, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
As for the Raptors, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-45 record in 69 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.