UPDATE: Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Rockets
UPDATE: Jimmy Butler is available (via Chris Haynes).
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
Jimmy Butler remains listed as questionable after missing Game 3 on Saturday.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors wrapping shootaround at Chase Center, where they’re 3.5-point favorites tonight against the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup. Jimmy Butler (pelvic contusion) questionable for Golden State:"
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Butler is expected to be available.
Charania: "The Warriors and Jimmy Butler are expecting him to make his return tonight in Game 4."
The Warriors were able to win Game 3 (without Butler) by a score of 104-93.
Two-time MVP Steph Curry went off for 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field.
Via The NBA: "Steph Curry's 36 PTS fueled GSW to a Game 3 win and 2-1 lead.
Can HOU even the series, or will the Dubs take a commanding 3-1 lead?
Rockets/Warriors Game 4 tips at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"
The Warriors have a 2-1 lead in the series.
They are also 25-17 in the 42 games they have played on their home floor at the Chase Center.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night (in Houston).
Whoever wins the series will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.