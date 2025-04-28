Fastbreak

UPDATE: Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Rockets

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Game 4.

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) react after Butler scores a basket during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) react after Butler scores a basket during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler is available (via Chris Haynes).

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.

Jimmy Butler remains listed as questionable after missing Game 3 on Saturday.

Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors wrapping shootaround at Chase Center, where they’re 3.5-point favorites tonight against the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup. Jimmy Butler (pelvic contusion) questionable for Golden State:"

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Butler is expected to be available.

Charania: "The Warriors and Jimmy Butler are expecting him to make his return tonight in Game 4."

The Warriors were able to win Game 3 (without Butler) by a score of 104-93.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry went off for 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field.

Via The NBA: "Steph Curry's 36 PTS fueled GSW to a Game 3 win and 2-1 lead.

Can HOU even the series, or will the Dubs take a commanding 3-1 lead?

Rockets/Warriors Game 4 tips at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"

The Warriors have a 2-1 lead in the series.

They are also 25-17 in the 42 games they have played on their home floor at the Chase Center.

NBA
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night (in Houston).

Whoever wins the series will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.

