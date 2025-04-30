Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Rockets
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets in Texas for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Tuesday): "Jimmy Butler officially listed as probable for Game 5 in Houston tomorrow night. Every other rotation player available for the Warriors and Rockets."
Butler missed Game 3.
However, the six-time NBA All-Star was able to return for Game 4 and finished with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "INSTANT IMPACT
Jimmy Butler III since joining the Warriors:
18.6 PPG
5.5 RPG
5.8 APG
1.7 SPG
Golden State is 26-8 when Butler is in the lineup"
The Warriors won Game 4 (at the Chase Center) by a score of 109-106.
They have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can eliminate the Rockets with a victory on Wednesday in Houston.
Via The NBA: "Jimmy Butler III's 4th quarter surge and Draymond Green's defensive heroics put GSW ahead 3-1.
Will Steph Curry and the Warriors advance or can Alperen Sengun and the Rockets extend it to a Game 6?
Find out in Game 5 tonight at 7:30pm/et on TNT!"
If the Rockets can stay alive, the teams will return to San Francisco for Game 6 (on Friday night).