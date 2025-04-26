Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Rockets For Game 3
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Friday): "Jimmy Butler and Gary Payton II are both questionable for Game 3 vs Rockets tomorrow night. Payton has a right shoulder strain. Brandin Podziemksi isn't listed on the injury report after battling that recent stomach illness."
All eyes will be on the status of Butler (who got hurt during Game 2).
Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on Friday): "Jimmy Butler should be considered questionable to the definition for Game 3 with a deep bruise from his pelvic contusion, per source
Status is really up in the air from early indications. Warriors should know more tomorrow and will continue to monitor Butler’s pain and progress"
The Warriors and Rockets split the first two games in Houston.
Most recently, the Rockets won Game 2 by a score of 109-94.
Jalen Green exploded for 38 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 13/25 from the field and 8/18 from the three-point range.
Via The NBA: "Jalen Green's 38 PTS led Houston to its first Playoff win since 2020.
Series shifts to Golden State tonight tied 1-1.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also at the Chase Center).
Butler is in his 14th NBA season.