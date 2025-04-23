Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Rockets
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Everyone available for the Warriors in Game 2 in Houston. Same injury report for both sides as Game 1."
The Warriors are coming off a 95-85 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 (also in Houston).
Steph Curry led the way with 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via @automaticnba: "In Game 1 Steph Curry scored 17+ straight points from the field without a miss for the 6th time in his postseason career.
Most since tracking
6— Steph Curry
5— LeBron James, Chris Paul
4— Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokić, Devin Booker, Paul George, Jamal Murray"
The Warriors have gone 25-17 in the 42 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are 29-13 in 42 games at home in Houston.
Via The NBA: "Steph and Jimmy's combined 56 PTS in Game 1 propelled the Warriors to a 1-0 lead.
Sengun and the Rockets look to respond and make it a 1-1 series.
GSW/HOU Game 2 tips tonight at 9:30pm/et on TNT!"
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday in San Francisco.