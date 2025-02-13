Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Rockets
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The only player they will be without is Jonathan Kuminga (who's been out for an extended period).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are all cleared to play for the Warriors tonight in Houston on the second night of a back-to-back. Same available rotation as last night. Tari Eason, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith out for Rockets."
The Warriors are coming off a 111-107 loss to Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks (also in Texas).
Despite the loss, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 46 points and 15 assists.
With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 27-27 in 54 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On the road, the Warriors are 12-14 in 26 games played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Following the Rockets, they will play their next game on February 21 when they visit Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings.
As for the Rockets, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-20 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following their matchup with Golden State, the Rockets will play their next game on February 21 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.