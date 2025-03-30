UPDATE: Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Spurs
UPDATE: Steph Curry is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors are 12.5-point favorites tonight against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Stephen Curry (pelvic contusion) probable for Golden State. Gary Payton II (left thumb) out. Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox out for San Antonio."
Payton II missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
The 2022 NBA Champion has averages of 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 58.5% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Warriors are coming off a 111-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Steph Curry led the way with 23 points and six assists.
The Warriors are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-31 record in 73 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten.
Following the Spurs, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Saturday): "The Tuesday night game between the Warriors and Grizzlies in Memphis is gaining increasing standings relevance. Warriors now only 1.5 games back of Grizzlies after another loss tonight. If they beat Grizzlies on Tuesday, Warriors clinch head-to-head tiebreaker."
As for the Spurs, they are the 13th seed with a 31-42 record.