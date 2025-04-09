UPDATE: Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Spurs
UPDATE: Gary Payton II has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Quinten Post remains out for the Warriors tonight with an illness. Gary Payton II is questionable with knee swelling."
Payton II missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The former Oregon State star is averaging 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 57.9% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 60 games.
The Warriors are coming off a 133-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona).
Steph Curry led the way with 25 points and six assists.
Via Marc Grandi of 95.7 The Game: "Important games around the West today:
* Lakers @ Mavericks, 4:30p
* Spurs @ Warriors, 7p
* Nuggets @ Kings, 7p
* Rockets @ Clippers, 7:30p
The Warriors are big Mavericks, Kings, and Rockets fans today. Worth nothing the Rockets are locked into the 2nd seed in the West."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in 79 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten.
Following the Spurs, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
On the road, they are 23-17 in 40 games.