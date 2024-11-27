Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Thunder

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Feb 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (R) react on the bench against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the OKC Thunder at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, the Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, while Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable.

Via Clutch Points: "Warriors star Steph Curry (knee) is OUT tonight in their game against the Thunder, the team says.

Jonathan Kuminga (illness) is also listed questionable."

Kuminga has missed the previous two games.

He is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 15 games.

The Warriors enter the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 12-5 record in 17 games.

They are coming off back-to-back losses against the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.

In both games, the Warriors blew a big lead.

Via NBA on ESPN on Monday: "Warriors blew an 18-pt lead to Nets at home 😳

Entering Monday, the Warriors had won 24 consecutive games when leading by at least 18 points."

Following OKC, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday evening against Kevin Durant and the Suns in Phoenix.

Earlier this month, they beat the Thunder (on the road) 127-116.

Curry exploded for 36 points.

NBA
Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Thunder are one spot ahead of Golden State as the first seed with a 13-4 record.

They will play their next game on Friday when they visit Anthony Davis and the Lakers in Los Angeles, California.

