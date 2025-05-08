Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at the Target Center for Game 2.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
Steph Curry is the only player who will be out of action.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors wrapping shootaround at Target Center, where they’re 10.5-point underdogs tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. Stephen Curry (left hamstring strain) out for Golden State:"
Before getting hurt in Game 1, Curry had 13 points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 5/9 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 13 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse on May 7: "Steph Curry this playoffs:
— 3rd in points
— 1st in threes
— Upset the 2 seed
— Oldest player with 20/10/5 in Game 7
Oldest player to lead a team in PTS, REB, AST in a playoff series"
Despite losing Curry, the Warriors were still able to win by a score of 99-88 to take a 1-0 series lead.
Buddy Hield led the way with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 7/19 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Jimmy Butler III's double-double fueled the Warriors to a Game 1 win on the road.
Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves look to respond and make it a 1-1 series.
GSW/MIN Game 2 tips tonight at 8:30pm/et on TNT!"