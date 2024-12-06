Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Francisco.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry and Draymond Green are both on track to return against the Timberwolves tonight. Listed as probable. Andrew Wiggins is questionable. Battling an ankle issue."
Curry missed the team's last game, so he will likely return after just a one-game absence.
On the other hand, Green had been out for two straight games.
Getting both players back in the lineup would be huge for the Warriors.
The Warriors are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-8 record in 21 games.
They have gone just 4-6 over their last ten games but most recently defeated the Houston Rockets by a score of 99-93
Jonathan Kuminga erupted for 33 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 13/22 from the field.
The Warriors will play the Timberwolves again on Sunday evening (also at home).
They are 6-3 in the nine games they have played in San Francisco.
As for the Timberwolves, they got off to a slow start to the 2024-25 season.
However, they have played much better as of late.
The Timberwolves are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after defeating James Harden and the LA Clippers by a score of 108-80.
Julius Randle led the way with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8/16 from the field.