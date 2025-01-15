Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.
Gary Payton II and Trayce Jackson-Davis are probable, while Kyle Anderson and Draymond Green are both questionable.
The Warriors are coming off a 104-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors (in Canada).
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten games).
The Warriors are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-20 record in 39 games.
After a hot start to the season, they have been among the worst teams in the league over the previous six weeks.
Following the Timberwolves, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards at the Chase Center.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-18 record in 39 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Last month, the Warriors beat the Timberwolves (also in Minnesota) by a score of 113-103.
Steph Curry led the way with 31 points.