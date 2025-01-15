Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report.

Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks at the scoreboard after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center.

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.

Gary Payton II and Trayce Jackson-Davis are probable, while Kyle Anderson and Draymond Green are both questionable.

NBA Injury Report / January 15

The Warriors are coming off a 104-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors (in Canada).

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten games).

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Gary Payton II is on track to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Minnesota. He’s probable. Missed the last 10 games with a calf strain. Draymond Green and Kyle Anderson are questionable. Brandin Podziemski remains out."

The Warriors are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-20 record in 39 games.

After a hot start to the season, they have been among the worst teams in the league over the previous six weeks.

Following the Timberwolves, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards at the Chase Center.

Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and head coach Steve Kerr react during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-18 record in 39 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Last month, the Warriors beat the Timberwolves (also in Minnesota) by a score of 113-103.

Steph Curry led the way with 31 points.

