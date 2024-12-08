Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Sunday's game.

Apr 2, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after being called for a foul against the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter at the Chase Center.
/ Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will play their second straight game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out De'Anthony Melton.

Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody both remain listed as questionable.

NBA Injury Report
December 8

Moody is averaging 7.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.

Moses Moody
Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Wiggins has averages of 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.

Andrew Wiggins
Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) makes a three point basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first quarter at Chase Center.

The Warriors had been among the best teams in the entire NBA to start the season.

They come into the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-9 record in 22 games.

NBA
Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.

That said, the team has gone just 3-7 over their last ten games.

In addition, the Warriors got blown out (107-90) by the Timberwolves on Friday (also at home).

After their two matchups with the Timberwolves, the Warriors will head to Texas for a showdown with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have been going in the opposite direction as Golden State.

After a tough start, they have won four games in a row (and are 6-4 in their last ten).

The Timberwolves are 12-10 in 22 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.

Following Golden State, they will be off until Friday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

