Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Timberwolves
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will play their second straight game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out De'Anthony Melton.
Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody both remain listed as questionable.
Moody is averaging 7.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Wiggins has averages of 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The Warriors had been among the best teams in the entire NBA to start the season.
They come into the night as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-9 record in 22 games.
That said, the team has gone just 3-7 over their last ten games.
In addition, the Warriors got blown out (107-90) by the Timberwolves on Friday (also at home).
After their two matchups with the Timberwolves, the Warriors will head to Texas for a showdown with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have been going in the opposite direction as Golden State.
After a tough start, they have won four games in a row (and are 6-4 in their last ten).
The Timberwolves are 12-10 in 22 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the west.
Following Golden State, they will be off until Friday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.