Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report.

Jan 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr look on in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon).

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Thursday): "Quinten Post and Gary Payton II are questionable for Warriors tomorrow night. Deni Avdija is doubtful for the Blazers. Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton are out. Warriors facing depleted Portland team."

Payton II missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

The 2022 NBA Champion has averages of 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 57.9% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range.

Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) passes the basketball behind New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Post also missed the team's last game.

He is averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 40 games.

Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) takes a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Warriors are coming off a 114-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

They are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-33 record in 80 games.

Over their last ten games, the Warriors have gone 6-4.

Following the Trail Blazers, they will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host the LA Clippers.

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-45 record in 80 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Following the Warriors, they will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

