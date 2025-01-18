Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Wizards
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Washington Wizards at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Kyle Anderson, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.
Draymond Green is listed as probable.
The Warriors come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record in 40 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a a score of 116-115 (at the Target Center).
Steph Curry led the way with 31 points, one rebound, eight assists and one steal while shooting 10/21 from the field 7/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Friday: "Draymond Green is probable for a return tomorrow night vs Wizards. Kyle Anderson, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga remain out for the Warriors. Eight of their next nine games are at home."
Following the Wizards, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday when they remain at home to host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Cetlics.
They are 10-10 in 20 games played at the Chase Center.
As for the Wizards, they have had a tough start to the season.
They come into play as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 6-33 record in 39 games.
In addition, the Wizards have lost straight eight games.