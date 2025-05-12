Golden State Warriors Injury Report For Game 4 Against Timberwolves
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
The only player they will be missing is two-time MVP Steph Curry.
He has missed two straight games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors concluding shootaround at Chase Center, where they’re 5.5-point underdogs tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. Stephen Curry (left hamstring strain) out for Golden State:"
The Warriors are down 2-1 in the series after losing Game 3 (at home) by a score of 102-97.
Without Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga and Jimmy Butler combined to score 63 points.
Via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic: "Butler/Kuminga
63 points
23-for-44 FGs (53.5%)
5-8 from 3
Rest of Warriors
34 points
12-for-37 FGs (32.4%)
5-15 from 3"
The Warriors finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament (and the Houston Rockets in the first round).
Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards (36 PTS, 5 3PM) and Julius Randle (24 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST) helped MIN take Game 3 and a 2-1 lead.
Timberwolves look to go up 3-1, Warriors try to even it before heading back to Minnesota.
Game 4: Tonight at 10:00pm/et on ESPN!"