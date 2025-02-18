Golden State Warriors Legend Slams Jimmy Butler
Tim Hardaway is one of the best players in Golden State Warriors history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer played the first five and a half seasons of his career with the franchise.
In that span, he made three NBA All-Star Games.
That said, Hardaway called out the team's recent big acquisition (Jimmy Butler).
It's worth noting that he also spent time with the Miami Heat (who Butler got traded from).
Hardaway (via SiriusXM NBA Radio): "I didn't agree with what he was doing. You under contract. You a baby. You a crybaby because they said no to you. We used to get said no to us all the time and we used to take it. It is what it is. You get a yes or a no... They said no, we want to see you play more games."
Butler had spent part of six seasons with Miami before things ended on a bad note.
They made the NBA Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals three times).
Despite all of the drama, Butler has looked excellent with Golden State.
They are 3-1 in their first four games with the six-time NBA All-Star in the lineup.
Via Bleacher Report: "Jimmy Butler III since joining Golden State
25 PTS, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
20 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL
21 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
Warriors are 3-1 since the trade"
On Friday, the Warriors will resume action when they visit the Sacramento Kings.