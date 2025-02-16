Golden State Warriors Made A Big NBA Draft Mistake
Jonathan Kuminga is one of the best young players on the Golden State Warriors.
The 22-year-old is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 32 games.
That said, Kuminga has had an up-and-down tenure with the franchise.
He will be a restricted free agent this summer, as the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension.
The Warriors selected Kuminga with the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
While he has been solid, they could have drafted Orlando Magic guard Franz Wagner (who was the eighth pick).
Right now, the 23-year-old is averaging 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Via StatMamba on November 22: "Franz Wagner is the youngest forward to record a 35 PTS & 10 AST game since LeBron (2007)."
With the way that Wagner has played, it's fair to assume he could be a 2026 NBA All-Star (if the Magic are a good team).
On the other hand, Kuminga is still in the development stage of his career.
While a verdict can't fully be reached, it's fair to point out that the Warriors may have been in a better position if they had selected Wagner over Kuminga.
Via StatMamba on April 27: "Youngest players in the 3PT era to have a playoff game with 30+ PTS • 10+ REB • 0 TOV:
Paolo Banchero (Game 3)
Franz Wagner (Game 4)"