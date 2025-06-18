Golden State Warriors Make Announcement About Steve Kerr's Son
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best franchises in all of sports since the 2015 season (when they hired Steve Kerr).
On Wednesday, the Warriors made the announcement that Kerr's son (Nicholas) will join the team's NBA coaching staff.
He had previously been the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
Via The Santa Cruz Warriors: "Congratulations to Nicholas Kerr for being called up to rejoin the @warriors staff!"
Nicholas led Santa Cruz to a 20-14 record this past season.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Warriors head video coordinator Lainn Wilson has been named the new head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors. Wilson has been instrumental in scouting and analytics
Nicholas Kerr will return to Golden State’s staff after serving as head coach in Santa Cruz for two seasons"
As for the Warriors (NBA), they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).
Via Kevin Danna: "Santa Cruz Warriors announce Lainn Wilson as head coach, with Nicholas Kerr getting promoted to Golden State staff. Wilson is 7th HC in Sea Dubs' history, Kerr becomes 4th straight Sea Dubs HC to get promoted to GSW after 2 yrs as HC in Santa Cruz."
The Warriors have won four NBA Championships (and been to the Finals six times) since Kerr has been at the helm.