Golden State Warriors Make Don Nelson Announcement
Don Nelson spent a lot of time in the NBA as a player and coach.
The Hall of Famer last coached during the 2009-10 season when he was with the Golden State Warriors.
On Sunday, the Warriors announced that Nelson had won a major award.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "31 NBA seasons as a head coach. 1,335 regular season wins. An all-time great NBA legacy.
Congrats to Don Nelson on being named the recipient of the 2025 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award"
Nelson had two stints at the helm for Golden State.
He was able to coach Steph Curry during his rookie season in the NBA.
Via Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard: "Former Warriors coach Don Nelson won the 2025 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. He’s the second most winningest NBA coach ever. The Hall of Famer is being honored tonight in OKC at Game 2. Past winners include Al Attles, Tex Winter, Rudy Tomjanovich and Tommy Heinsohn."
In addition to the Warriors, Nelson also spent time at the helm for Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
Via Hoop Muse: "Most Wins By A Coach All-Time:
1,422 — Gregg Popovich
1,335 — Don Nelson
1,332 — Lenny Wilkens
1,221 — Jerry Sloan
1,210 — Pat Riley
1,175 — George Karl
1,162 — Doc Rivers
1,155 — Phil Jackson
1,098 — Larry Brown
1,042 — Rick Adelman"
Nelson won five titles as a player with the Boston Celtics.