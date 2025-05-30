Golden State Warriors Make Exciting Steph Curry Post
Steph Curry recently finished up another strong season for the Golden State Warriors.
Despite turning 37 at the end of the regular season, Curry remains one of the best 15 players in the league.
He averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Recently, the Warriors made a post about Curry sharing that he led the NBA in a major category.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "No. 30 led the league in games with double-digit triples this year 🎯"
Many fans commented on the post.
@soydavesuarez: "How about we give this handsome man another ring? 🥲🔥🔥"
@ratorrice: "Being on the opposing team and getting cooked like this would have sent me over the edge."
Teddy Gramz: "That 3 in Brooklyn and the one in the playoffs against the rockets the two most difficult shots I have ever seen and it’s not talked about enough"
@marek_kostialik: "Still got it, hope next year is gonna be better"
The Warriors were able to get into the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
After defeating the Houston Rockets in the first round, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).
Curry was unable to play in the final four games of the series.
Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry now has the most Game 7s in NBA history with 20+ PTS on 50/40/90%."
Next season will be Curry's 17th (all with the Warriors).