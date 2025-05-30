Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Make Exciting Steph Curry Post

The Golden State Warriors shared that Steph Curry led the NBA in a major a category.

Ben Stinar

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after defeating the Houston Rockets during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after defeating the Houston Rockets during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Steph Curry recently finished up another strong season for the Golden State Warriors.

Despite turning 37 at the end of the regular season, Curry remains one of the best 15 players in the league.

He averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

NBA
Feb 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Recently, the Warriors made a post about Curry sharing that he led the NBA in a major category.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "No. 30 led the league in games with double-digit triples this year 🎯"

Many fans commented on the post.

@soydavesuarez: "How about we give this handsome man another ring? 🥲🔥🔥"

@ratorrice: "Being on the opposing team and getting cooked like this would have sent me over the edge."

Teddy Gramz: "That 3 in Brooklyn and the one in the playoffs against the rockets the two most difficult shots I have ever seen and it’s not talked about enough"

@marek_kostialik: "Still got it, hope next year is gonna be better"

NBA
May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green (23) after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Warriors were able to get into the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

After defeating the Houston Rockets in the first round, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).

Curry was unable to play in the final four games of the series.

Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry now has the most Game 7s in NBA history with 20+ PTS on 50/40/90%."

Next season will be Curry's 17th (all with the Warriors).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.