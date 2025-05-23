Golden State Warriors Make Historic Steph Curry Announcement
Steph Curry still remains one of the best five guards in the NBA at 37.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Friday, Curry was named to the All-NBA Second Team.
Via Underdog NBA: "2024-25 All-NBA Second Team:
Stephen Curry
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
LeBron James
Evan Mobley"
Following the news, the Warriors made an announcement.
Via Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry has been named to the 2024-25 Kia All-NBA Second Team. The honor marks a franchise-record 11th All-NBA Team selection for Curry, who becomes the 21st player in NBA history to earn at least 11 All-NBA honors."
Curry has been with the Warriors for his entire 16-year career.
He has led the franchise to the NBA Finals six times (and they have won four titles).
Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry is the oldest guard in NBA history to make back-to-back All-NBA teams."
The Warriors finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament and the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Via StatMuse: "Fun Fact: Steph Curry is now tied with Michael Jordan in All-NBA selections (11)."
However, the Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in five games).
Curry missed the final four games of the series with a hamstring injury.