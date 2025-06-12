Golden State Warriors Make Injury Announcement
Brandin Podziemski has spent each of his first two seasons in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors.
He finished this past year with averages of 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 64 games.
This week, the Warriors announced an update on the 22-year-old.
Via Warriors PR (on June 11): "Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a core muscle injury. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp. Podziemski previously underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery on May 27."
Podziemski was the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
His career averages over the two seasons are 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 138 games.
Via Real Sports: "Brandin Podziemski is the youngest player in Warriors history to record 8+ 3PM in a game."
The Warriors finished the 2024-25 season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round (in seven games) before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).
Via The Golden State Warriors (on April 5): "Brandin Podziemski showed out in back-to-back games
at LAL: 28 PTS | 8 3PM | 8 REB | 6 AST
vs. DEN: 26 PTS | 4 3PM | 8 REB | 6 AST"