Golden State Warriors Make Kevin Knox Post

The Warriors made a post about Kevin Knox.

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox II (31) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Kevin Knox spent part of the 2024-25 season with the Golden State Warriors.

The former Kentucky star averaged 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 14 games.

Recently, the Warriors made a post to Instagram for Knox.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Get to know Kevin Knox II ⬆️"

There were over 26,000 likes on the post.

A lot of fans left comments.

@thatboidean954: "He’s a bucket we know can we play him some more plz🤦🏾‍♂️"

@2448_aviation: "Can we keep him"

@4chings: "Hope he sticks with the Dubs to help him rebuild his confidence and learn to play ball the right way."

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) is congratulated by forward Kevin Knox II (31) after receiving the Defensive Player of the Month award before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks (after one season at Kentucky).

He is still just 25.

In addition to the Warriors and Knicks, Knox has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.

Knox was called up by Golden State during the regular season after a strong stint with their G League franchise (Santa Cruz).

Via NBA G League: "Kevin Knox absolutely TORCHED the G League for 25.3 PPG and 8.8 RPG on 52% FG for the @GLeagueWarriors ! 🔥His lethal scoring earned him an #NBACallUp and eventually a standard contract with the @warriors."

The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).

Knox only played 14 minutes during the series.

