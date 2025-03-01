Golden State Warriors Make Roster Decision Before 76ers Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Philadelphia to play the 76ers.
Before the game, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Warriors will sign Kevin Knox to a second 10-day contract.
Via Slater: "The Warriors will sign Kevin Knox to a second 10-day contract, per sources. Knox has been with the organization back to the summer and impressed with the main team the last 10 days. Earned a brief rotation shot last night in Orlando and had a putback dunk."
Knox has played four games for the Warriors this season.
He is averaging 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Via The Golden State Warriors (on February 26):
"12 PTS
5 REB
4 AST
1 STL
2 BLK
Kevin Knox II was everywhere"
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball at Kentucky.
The 25-year-old has spent part of seven seasons with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers (and Warriors).
Before signing with the Warriors, Knox had been having a fantastic G League season.
Via NBA G League on January 20: "Kevin Knox was on fire tonight for the Warriors! The former NBA vet erupted for 39 points, tying his career high. This marks his fourth 30+ point game of the season, and he’s now averaging 25.8 PPG during the regular season."
The Warriors are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record in 59 games.