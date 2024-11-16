Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move After Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 123-118.
Gui Santos did not play in the game, as he had been previously assigned to the G League earlier in the week.
Following the victory over Memphis, the Warriors have now recalled Santos to the NBA.
Santos played for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday when they faced off against the South Bay Lakers.
He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Santa Cruz won by a score of 128-118.
Santos was the 55th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He finished his rookie year (last season) with averages of 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field in 23 games.
The 22-year-old will likely continue to spend time developing in the G League over the 2024-25 season.
The Warriors improved to 10-2 in their first 12 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 4-1 at home).
Following their victory over the Grizzlies, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.
As for the Grizzlies, they dropped to 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.