Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move After Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 120-112.
Quinten Post finished the loss with six points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/5 from the three-point range in 11 minutes of playing time.
After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Post will now sign a standard contract with Golden State.
Via Charania: "The Golden State Warriors are converting two-way 7-footer Quinten Post to a two-year standard NBA contract, George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN. Post has emerged as a rotation C for Warriors, averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over last 10 games."
Post was the 52nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Boston College.
He is averaging 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic on January 25: "Quentin Post plays like a 24-year-old. His poise and composure really stands out. He just knows where to be and how to move."
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Lakers, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
The Warriors are only 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed.