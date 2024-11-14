Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move After Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 120-117.
Gui Santos did not appear in the game, and he has now been assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
Via Warriors PR: "The Golden State Warriors have assigned forward Gui Santos to the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Santa Cruz will host the South Bay Lakers on Friday at Kaiser Permanate Arena, with tip-off set for 7 p.m."
Santos has appeared in five games so far this season.
He is averaging 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field.
Santos was the 55th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Over 28 career games, his averages are 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.
The 22-year-old spent a lot of time with Santa Cruz last season.
With the victory over the Mavs, the Warriors improved to 9-2 in their first 11 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center.
The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
That said, the franchise has won five titles since 2015.