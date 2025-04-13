Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Before Clippers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors will have a big showdown with the LA Clippers on their home floor (in San Francisco).
Before the game, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the news that the Warriors will sign Braxton Key to a standard NBA deal.
Via Scotto: "The Golden State Warriors are converting Braxton Key to a standard NBA contract, sources told @hoopshype. Key averaged 16.5 points on 50.6% from the field, 8.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks in the G League for the San Diego Clippers and Santa Cruz Warriors."
Key played his college basketball for Alabama and Virginia.
He has spent part of four seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers (and Warriors).
His NBA career averages are 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "The Warriors have converted G League Defensive Player of the Year Braxton Key from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract, making him eligible for the playoffs"
The Warriors (48-33) are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs.
That said, the franchise has won four titles (and been to the NBA Finals six times) since the 2015 season.
Via @gswcba: "Braxton Key this season:
22.5ppg, 9.8rpg, 4.0apg, 3.4spg, 0.9bpg on 55.4% FG & 45.1% 3PT (11 games)
Double-double with at least 25 points in half of his starts.
Turned Santa Cruz's bottom-5 defense into a top-5 team to close out the season"