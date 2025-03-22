Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Before Hawks Game
Kevin Knox is currently in the middle of his first season playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in seven games.
Before Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors will sign Knox for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Charania: 'The Golden State Warriors will sign forward Kevin Knox to a deal for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. The former No. 9 pick averaged 4 points and 7 minutes over 7 games for the Warriors in February and March."
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has also played for the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons over part of seven seasons.
His career averages are 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 313 games.
Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reported more details.
Via Johnson: "This has been the plan. Warriors saved money by not having Kevin Knox on the roster after his second 10-day ended but couldn’t have only 13 players on NBA contracts any longer
Best case for both sides. Kevin Knox wanted to remain with the Warriors and vice versa"
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-29 record.